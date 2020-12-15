Jovita Fernandez, 78, of Wayne, died on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Mass Of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Dec. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne with a rosary at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Memorials may be directed to Jovita’s family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Jovita Fernandez was born Sept. 16, 1942 in Fresnillo Zacatecas, Mexico to Jesus Reyes Aleman and Felipa Gamez Medrano. Since moving to the United States, Jovita has lived and worked in Pennsylvania, Florida, El Paso, Los Angeles, Delaware, Chicago, and for the past 24 years, in Nebraska. She retired from Michael Foods in Wakefield as a breaker operator. She continued to work part-time at Big Red Farms near Wakefield. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne.

Survivors include her significant other of 25 years, Rafael Alvarez of Wayne; children, Nancy (Jaime) Rodriguez of Wayne, Alejandro Castro (Consepcion Castro) Reyes of Grand Prairie, Texas, Rocio Castro Reyes of Torreon, Mexico, Elsa Castro Reyes of Wayne, Olivia Castro Reyes of Torreon, Mexico, and Robert Fernandez of El Paso, Texas; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesus Reyes Aleman and Felipa Gamez Medrano and infant twins, Maria Guadalupe Rodriguez Barreto.