Judy (Bronzynski) Kollbaum, 79, of Omaha, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

Services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 1 p.m. Visitation will be Monday, Nov.1 from 5 -7 p.m. All services will be held at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home in Omaha.

Memorials are suggested to Breast Cancer Research Foundation or American Red Cross.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5701 Center Street in Omaha, is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Ken Kollbaum; children, Jim Kollbaum and Patricia (Todd) Werner; and grandchildren, Matthew and Joshua Werner.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Ida and August Bronzynski; parents, Genevieve and Arnold Bronzynski and a brother, Gene Bronzynski.