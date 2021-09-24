Home / Obituaries / Keith Gould

Keith Gould

Fri, 09/24/2021 - 9:56am claraosten

Keith A. Gould, 67, of Laurel, died on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Services will be on Monday, Sept. 27 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Laurel with the Rev. Patrick Broz and the Rev. John Van Gorkom officiating. Burial will be at the Laurel Cemetery.  Visitation will be on Sunday, at church, from 4-6 p.m.   

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Keith Alan Gould was born Sept. 28, 1953 to Howard Elmer and Helen Pearl (Thompson) Gould in Sioux City, Iowa.  He grew up in the Laurel area and graduated from Laurel High School in 1971. Keith began farming with his dad and then with his brothers Daniel and Arlin up until just recently. He raised grain and livestock. Keith married Noreen Lynn Nelson on Aug. 26, 1978 in Phillips, Nebraska.

He was a member of the Logan Center Church in Laurel and belonged to the Gideons. He was a part of the Midwest Bible Camp and was a former girls softball coach for his daughter’s team.  In his younger years he played slow pitch mens softball.  Keith loved his family and all their activities.

Survivors include his five children Brian (Amy) Gould of Laurel, Brett Gould of Laurel, Kacie (Chase) Maier of Creighton, Felipe (Cassia) Campanharo of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Francine Campanharo of Kansas City, Missouri; seven grandchildren - Danica, Leah, and Easton Gould, Boone, Cooper, and Quinn Maier and Carolina Campanharo; brother Arlin (Toni) Gould, and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Helen Gould; his wife, Noreen Lynn, on Jan. 29, 2016 at the age 59; and a brother Daniel Gould. 

Pallbearers will be Jerry Schroeder, Doug Peterson, Nathan Beckman, Marv Swick, Richard Abts, and Bob Grosvenor.  Honorary pallbearers will be the 2005-2006 Laurel Softball State Championship Team, representing Laurel Girls Softball.

