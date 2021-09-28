LaJeane Marotz, 92 of Winside, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at her residence in Winside.

Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Winside. Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery at Winside.

Memorials may be directed to the Marotz family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

LaJeane Ida Esther (Miller) Marotz was born Nov. 9, 1928 to Adolf and Ella Miller on a farm south of Winside. She shared her birthday with her father, Adolf. She was baptized on Nov. 25, 1928 and confirmed on July 26, 1942 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Her confirmation verse was Matthew 24 vs 13, “But he that shall endure unto the end will be saved.” She was very active in the youth group and choir at church. She taught Sunday school for many years.

LaJeane attended country school at District 53 in Wayne County through eighth grade and graduated from Winside High school in 1946 and received her teaching certificate from Wayne State College. She taught country school at District 60 in Wayne County from 1946 to 1948. On Sept. 19, 1948 LaJeane married Warren Marotz at St. Paul’s Lutheran church in Winside. They were married almost 70 years. The couple farmed north of Winside for 35 years before moving to Winside. LaJeane was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family and her garden. She was a charter member of the Scattered Neighbors club which she helped organize. She also played in the Kitchen band at the Winside Old Settlers celebrations. LaJeane was also a member of St. Paul’s Ladies Aid and the Winside Legion Auxiliary. She was very proud of her kids, granddaughters and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed attending all their activities and family get togethers.

Survivors include her children: Son, VerNeal (Carmie) Marotz, and daughters, DeLana Marotz and MarFaye Marotz all of Winside; granddaughters Brittni (Ross) McKenzie and Cassidy (Andrew) Olsen; great-grandchildren: Axelynn and Brix McKenzie and baby McKenzie due in April, and Stella Olsen and baby Olsen due in January, all of Norfolk and a sister-in-law, Lois Miller of Norfolk.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Warren, in 2018; son, ValDean in 2016; sister, Delaine, and brother-in-law, Don Matthes, brother, Vernon Miller, and brother-in-law and sister-in- law, Chester and Doris Marotz.