Lanora Sorsensen
Fri, 04/23/2021 - 4:39pm claraosten
Funeral services for Lanora C. Sorensen, 87, of Wayne are currently pending with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
She died Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Countryview Estates in Wayne.
Funeral services for Lanora C. Sorensen, 87, of Wayne are currently pending with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
She died Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Countryview Estates in Wayne.
Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:
Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password
You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.
Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600