Larry A. Mitchell, 82, of Wayne, died on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

A celebration of Life for Larry will be held Thursday, June 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wayne Country Club in Wayne.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Bressler – Munderloh – Smith Funeral Home of Wakefield is assisting the family with the services.

Larry was born Jan. 19, 1939 in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Benjamin “Bus” and Eileen (Jarvis) Mitchell. He attended and graduated from Allen High School in 1957. Following graduation, he entered the United States Navy. After his discharge from the Navy, Larry returned home where he worked with Ellis Electric for several years. On May 7, 1975 Larry married Betty Wolter. Larry started Mitchell Electric in 1990. He worked as an electrical contractor for over 50 years.

Larry was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne, past member of Professional Bow Hunters, Inc. and present member of the Nebraska Bow Hunters Association. His love was bow hunting and sitting in the tree stand and just watching nature all around him. He loved a long road trip on his Harley and a fine meal after reaching his destination. Most of all, he loved his family.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Mitchell of Wayne; sons, Nick Mitchell of Norfolk and Jeff (Lisa) Allen of Dodge; daughters, Kris Mitchell (Rick Slocum) of Castlerock, Colorado and Jody (David) Wilkerson of New Bern, North Carolina; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.