Laura Straight, 60, of Wayne, died Thursday, May 20, 2021 in Wayne.

Services will be held Saturday, June 5 at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Visitation will be held Friday, June 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Laura is survived by her husband of 39 years, Rick Straight of Wayne; her daughter, Katie Gangwish (David), three granddaughters, Karrigan, Brynn and Kyla Gangwish of Gretna, her mother, Judy Blenderman of Wayne; her siblings, David Blenderman (Chris) of Carlise, Pennsylvania, Becky Blenderman of Richmond, Virginia, and Sandy (Rob) Bohrer of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; her mother-in-law, Pat Straight of Wayne;  brothers-in-law,  Doug (Jenise) Straight of Shickley and Don (Tammy) Straight of Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews.

Laura was preceded in death by her father, Ted Blenderman; her sister, Patty Blenderman; her father-in-law,  Lloyd Straight; and her beloved son, Kyle, in 2002.

 

