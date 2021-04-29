LaVera L. Roemhildt, 88, of Norfolk, died Sunday, April 25, 2021 at her home in Norfolk.

A private family funeral service will be Saturday, May 1 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 30 at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Avenue in Norfolk. The service will be live streamed on the St. Paul’s website at www.stpls.com by clicking on the Livestream Service icon.

Memorials are requested to the St. Paul’s radio broadcast.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

LaVera Luleen was born Sept. 4, 1932 to Arthur and Hortense Dallman in New Ulm, Minnesota. The Holy Spirit brought LaVera in His family of believers through Holy Baptism at St. Paul’s in New Ulm, Minnesota. After receiving instruction in God’s Word, LaVera confessed her faith at her confirmation at Trinity Lutheran in Nicollet, Minnesota. Our Lord united LaVera in marriage to Keith Goodrich on Sept. 11, 1950. They made their home on a farm near Pemberton, Minnesota where they were blessed with three daughters, Sherry, Shirley, and Shelley. On June 27, 1960 the Lord called Keith home to heaven. LaVera was blessed with the Lord’s guidance as she married Elmer Roemhildt on Dec. 17, 1961. Elmer and LaVera lived on a farm near Cleveland, Minnesota where they were blessed with two sons, Arthur and Louis. On Nov. 14, 2008 the Lord called Elmer home to heaven.

LaVera earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education in Home Economics at Mankato State College. She taught at the High School level at Henderson, Minnesota while earning her Master’s Degree. With her Master’s degree, she was offered a position at Wayne State College in August 1968 where she taught as a Professor of Home Economics and Fashion Merchandising. While teaching at Wayne State College, LaVera also earned her Doctorate at Texas Women’s University in Denton, Texas by conducting research in textiles.

LaVera moved to the Meadows in Norfolk on July 31, 2016. LaVera leaves hope in the certainty of eternal life in heaven and a blessed reunion there.

Survivors include her daughters Sherry (Ronald) Kraemer of Norfolk, Shirley (Martin) Lesch of Omaha, Shelley (Addison) Goff of Ruston, Louisiana, sons Arthur (Denise) Roemhildt of Omaha and Louis Roemhildt (Julie) of Hartsville, South Carolina; 22 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands and two-great grandchildren.