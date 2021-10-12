Lisa Ann Meyer, 53, of Wayne, died suddenly Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at Providence Medical Center.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Lisa Ann Meyer was born Dec. 24, 1967 in Wayne to Gary and Mary (Lewis) Longe. She attended Wayne Community Schools. Lisa was a loving, giving and caring woman to everyone. She was an amazing mother, aunt, grandma and friend and will forever be missed and loved.

Survivors include her daughter, Kayla Bassett of Wayne; son, Jessi Jensen of Wayne; sister, Cathy (Jon) Kern of Roundup, Montana; brothers, Gary (Sharon) Longe of Pierce, and Robert (Laurel) Longe of Wayne; Damon Jensen of Norfolk; Cooper of Wayne; Jasemine Woldt of Wayne; Jamie Posvar of Wayne; Johnny S. of Wayne; Brad White of Wayne; Tanya G. of Fremont and Dusty G. of Fremont.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gary and Mary Longe and brother, Joe Longe.