Loren L. Dunklau, 80, of Wayne, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at Countryview Estates in Wayne.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 28 at 10:30 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. The Rev. Jim Splitt and PMA Deb Hammer will officiate. Visitation will be held Monday, July 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Memorials may be directed to the Dunklau family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home Wayne.

Loren Lloyd Dunklau was born Dec. 26, 1939 on a farm in Wayne County to Lloyd and Lois (Beckman) Dunklau. He graduated from Randolph High School. He was a lifelong truck driver. Loren was a member of the Wayne Eagles Club

Survivors include his children, John (Diann) Dunklau of Carroll and Jewell Barroso (Kevin Beatty) of Corsicana, Texas; sisters, Logene (Myron) Strathman of Randolph, Linda Ladas of Chincoteague, Va., and Lynette Caldwell of North Platte; step-children, Christine Barefield of Hadar, Cindy Nelson, Karrie Dudley, Harold Nelson, and Chris Nelson; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, La Monte; and niece, Melanie Strathman.

Active pallbearers will be Loren’s grandsons, Jebediah Dunklau, DJ Dunklau, Dalton Dunklau, Martiniano Barroso, Guillermo Barroso and Dustin Landanger.