Lowell "Dean" Eddie, 92, of Storm Lake, Iowa died Friday, March 5, 2021 at his home in rural Storm Lake.

Services were held Monday, March 8 at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial was in the Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake.

The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Lowell "Dean" Eddie was born Dec. 9, 1928 in Carroll, Nebraska, oldest of four sons to Robert and Myrtle (Kruse) Eddie. In 1945, as a young man, the family moved from Nebraska to the farm north of Storm Lake. He attended high school and graduated from Truesdale High School in 1947. On May 19, 1957 Dean married Mary Ann Selleck at the First Methodist Church. The couple was blessed with four children: Bradley Dean, Michael Todd, Michele Dawn and Stephanie Jo. Dean attended the Church of Christ in Alta, Iowa.

Dean was a life-long farmer and was involved in many farming organizations. He was a board member of the Truesdale Coop and the Iowa Purebred Swine Council, president of the American Yorkshire Club, and a Farm Bureau member. Dean and two of his brothers, Roger and Russell, became Eddie Brothers Partnership in 1966, farming and raising purebred Yorkshire and Hampshire hogs for many years. Eddie Brothers received the Master Seedstock Producers Award. Dean traveled nationally to judge purebred swine shows.

Dean had numerous hobbies. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, golfing, and attending all sporting activities. He loved baseball, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and going to the College World Series in Omaha. Above all, Dean loved spending time with family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Eddie of Storm Lake, Iowa; children: Bradley (Molly) Eddie of Storm Lake, Iowa; Michael Eddie of Storm Lake, Iowa; Michele Eddie of Kansas City, Kansas; grandchildren: Ben Hinners, John Eddie and Sara Eddie; Ashley (Josh) Fitch; Alexandra (Alexander) Wilson; Amanda Dalbey and Dryden Dalbey; and Abigail Dalbey; great grandchildren: Hazel Ray Fitch, Frances Elizabeth Clementine Wilson and Harrison Dean Fitch; brothers: Russell (Gladys) Eddie of Storm Lake, Iowa; Darrell Eddie of Queen Creek, Arizona; and son-in-law, John Dalbey of Lansing, Kansas; extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Myrtle Eddie; daughter, Stephanie Eddie Dalbey; sister-in-law, Betty Eddie; brother, Roger Dale “Butch” Eddie; and sister-in-law, Marlene Eddie.