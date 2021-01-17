Home / Obituaries / Lynnett G. Hansen

Lynnett G. Hansen, 81, of Wakefield, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at the Pender Community Hospital in Pender.

Services, with the wearing of masks required, will be Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 10:30 a.m. at Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. Public visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. The wearing of masks will be required. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Lynnett’s family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

