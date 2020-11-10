Marilyn M. Brockman, 82, of Norfolk, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at the Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk after a battle with cancer

A family-only memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Burial will be held at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Memorials may be to be sent to the American Cancer Society, and the American Legion Auxiliary Roy Reed Unit 252 in Winside.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Marilyn was born Nov. 12, 1937 in Stanton County to Otto and Esther (Goetsch) Schlueter. She graduated from Madison High School in 1955 and attended one year at Norfolk Junior College. She married Jack Brockman on Aug. 25, 1957 at St. John’s Green Garden Church, rural Madison. After marriage, Jack and Marilyn farmed in the Winside area for 51 years. She worked at Our Lady of Lord’s Hospital as a Nurses Aide for three years. Marilyn also sold Avon for over 20 years. She moved to Norfolk in November of 2008. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Winside and the Winside Legion Auxiliary.

Survivors include four children: Brad Brockman of Nashville, Tennessee, Daniel Brockman of Winside, Debra and Martin Novak of Springfield, Virginia, and Julie Brockman of Lincoln; three grandchildren; one great grandchild, one brother Randall (Janet) Schlueter, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, in 2011; parents, Otto and Esther; one sister, Dorothy, one brother, Kenneth.

Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.