Marilyn O. Simmons, 96, died Friday, May 7, 2021.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 15 at 10 a.m. at the First Wyoming United Presbyterian Church of Torrington Wyoming. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Torrington. Visitation will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. on Friday May 14 at Colyer Funeral Chapel.

Memorials have been established to the Wyoming Children’s Society and Simmons Scholarship, Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com.

Marilyn O. Simmons was born March 16, 1925 on a farm near Randolph, the second child of John and Amanda (Davis) Owens. She was homeschooled for a few years. When she was in the sixth grade her folks bought a farm near Carroll, where she had her first experience of attending country school with eight grades and one teacher. The high school she attended was 3 1/2 miles from home so she rode a horse to and from school regardless of weather. She graduated in 1942 as valedictorian of her class. After attending Wayne State Teachers College, she taught several years in eastern Nebraska before moving to Torrington in 1949 to teach second grade. That fall she met Robert (Bob) Lee Simmons. They were married on June 25, 1950. They ranched together on the Simmons family homestead 22 miles north of Torrington until Bob’s death in 1990. Marilyn then moved to town and was an even more active volunteer in many organizations and spent time with her family and friends.

Even though her formal teaching career ended shortly after getting married due to the distance from town and poor road conditions, her love of children and teaching continued. She was a substitute teacher and 4-H leader. She taught Sunday and Bible school for countless years. She was instrumental in starting the annual CattleWomen fourth grade tour which later turned in to the Ag Expo. She organized and proudly presented beef education. Marilyn was baptized and confirmed in a rural Presbyterian Church in Nebraska that was the hub of a Welsh Community. While growing up, many of the older people still spoke Welsh and one Sunday each month the worship service was conducted in Welsh. She has been an active member of the First Wyoming United Presbyterian Church in Torrington since 1953, serving as an Elder, Deacon, Moderator of the Presbyterian Women’s Association, and all-around-volunteer for whatever was needed.

Marilyn was a charter member of Goshen CowBelles where she served as President twice. In 1994, she was honored as Goshen CattleWoman of the Year. She was also an active member of the Burge Community Club, PEO, and Eastern Star. She volunteered many years at the hospital and library. Marilyn always found a way to give back to her family, friends, and community.

Survivors include many loving family members and friends, including a sister, Ruth (Walter) Ludwig of Chattanooga, Tennessee, a brother Milton (Jaqulyn) Owens of Carroll; a son, Bruce (Beth) Simmons of Torrington, Wyoming, a daughter, Leanne (Fred) Correll of Saratoga, Wyoming; six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two infant sons, sisters Bonnie Lou and Judith, brother-in-law Richard Temme and grandson Michael Coxbill.