Marlen A. “Freck” Johnson, 88, of Concord died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 5 at 10:30 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord, with Vicar Deb Hammer officiating. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel American Legion Posts #4504 and #54. Visitation will be on Saturday, at church, from 9 a.m. until service time. Face masks and social distancing will be required for the funeral and visitation.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Marlen Arthur Johnson, son of Arthur and Evelina (Magnuson) Johnson, was born Nov. 29, 1932 south of Laurel. He attended country school until his family moved to a farm north of Concord. He finished elementary and high school at Concord, graduating in 1950. Following graduation, Marlen or “Freck” was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Korean Conflict. He was discharged in April of 1955, and married Arlene (Suzie) Pearson on Aug. 14 of that year. He worked for Virgil Pearson for many years, then began his own farming career in 1956, retiring in 2013. He was baptized, confirmed, and married at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord. He shelled corn for many farmers in the area, and worked with the Fair Board behind the scenes to help the Dixon County Fair run smoothly. He enjoyed bowling, Husker football and basketball, and drinking coffee at the Concord Cafe.

Survivors include one daughter, Pam (Dwight) Anderson of Wayne; two sons, Brian (Terri) Johnson of Columbia, Missouri, and Layne (Wendi) Johnson of Tulsa, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Brooke, Taylor, Courtney (Nick), Jake, Luke; a sister, Doris (Jim) Nelson of Laurel; brothers, Leon (Linda) Johnson of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Delwyn (Fern) Johnson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; sisters-in-laws, Ardyce Johnson of Laurel and Mary Johnson of Allen, plus many relatives in this area and in Sweden.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Suzie; parents, Evelina and Arthur; brothers, Evert and Dwight; sister, Phyllis Salmon, and brother-in-law, Dean Salmon.

Pallbearers will be Dan Nelson, Todd Nelson, Brad Erwin, Brent Johnson, Mike Johnson, and Bennett Salmon.

Honorary pallbearers will be Marlen’s five grandchildren – Brooke Anderson, Taylor Johnson, Courtney Mclamb, Jake Johnson, and Luke Johnson.