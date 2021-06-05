Marvin R. Stueckrath, 78, of Norfolk, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at his home in Norfolk.

Services were held Friday, June 4 at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Military rites were conducted by the American Legion Post #16, V.F.W. Post #1644, American Legion Riders, and the United States Army Honors Guard.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Marvin Ray Stueckrath was born June 29, 1942 in Randolph to Oscar and Lillie (Herman) Stueckrath. He attended grade school at Randolph Public Schools and graduated from Randolph High School in 1961. Marvin served in the United States Army from April 17, 1964 to Jan. 13, 1967. He served his basic training in Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas. He was stationed at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. He was discharged on hardship to help his mother on the farm after his father’s passing. He married Debbie Granfield on May 24, 1980 at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph.

Throughout his life, Marvin lived in Carroll, Neligh, Hoskins and Norfolk. He worked as a farmer, irrigation repair, welder, bar owner, a torch operator, worked at Norfolk Iron and Metal until he retired and then he helped at Marathon Press. Marvin enjoyed Nebraska football, baseball, softball, spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren, and spending his mornings playing cards in Hoskins. He could always figure out how to make something with iron or wood and would work on it until he figured it out. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Hoskins, and American Legion Post 16, Norfolk.

Survivors include his spouse, Debbie Stueckrath; children - Melissa (Rich) Nelson, Merinda (David) Kahle, Marcus (Trecia) Stueckrath, Nicole (Brian) Geertsema; grandchildren - Jessica Rodgers, Blake Buchanan, Skye Nelson, Tapainga Kahle, Tori Ference, Lillian Stueckrath, Lucas Stueckrath, and Raelyn Stueckrath; great grandchildren - Amauri Rodgers and Adreya Rodgers; sister, Eileen “Fuzz” (Dennis) Kucera; mother-in-law, Lynette Granfield; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Marty Jo Stueckrath; granddaughter, Baby Nelson; parents, Oscar and Lillie Stueckrath; sisters Shirley Stueckrath and Naoma (Donral) Schulz; brother Duane (Margaret) Stueckrath; father-in-law Dwayne Granfield, and sister-in-law Shelly Jaeger.

Pallbearers will be Dan Thayer, Otto Beltz, Scotty Paulsen, Dave Bogue, Doug Kucera and Doug Jaeger.

Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.