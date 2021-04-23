Mary L. Roggenbach, 93, of Lincoln, died on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 26 at the First Baptist Church, 400 Main Street in Wayne. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. - noon prior to the service.

Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, Neb. 68510.

Mary L. Roggenbach was born Mary Lou Arduser on Aug. 21, 1927 to George and Fern (Lewis) at Belden. She attended country school in Cedar County and graduated from Belden High School. She was married to Preston Roggenbach on Aug. 1, 1948 in Wayne. The couple farmed and raised their family by Altona, south of Wayne, prior to moving to Omaha in 1971. Mary Lou worked at the Marriott Reservation Center for over 25 years, until her retirement.

Survivors include her daughters, Lynn (Pat) Jicka, Holly Smith, Dawn (Jim) DeSchamp, Tina (Bob) Kimberling; sister, Virginia Hilkemann; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Preston; son, Michael; grandsons, Troy Roggenbach and Todd Teska; a brother, Don Arduser and a sister, Doris Lipp.