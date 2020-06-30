Mary L. Stoakes

Mary Louise (Bull) Stoakes, 86, of Seward, formerly of Wayne, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Kinship Pointe, formerly Brookdale, in Seward.

Mary Louise (Bull) Stoakes, daughter of Charles and Rachel (Preston) Bull, was born Aug. 17, 1933 on a farm near Belden. She attended school in Belden until the family moved northwest of Wayne in 1947. Mary finished her schooling in Wayne.

Mary was married to Howard Lee Stoakes of Wayne on June 4, 1950 at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. The couple farmed for 10 years before moving into Wayne. They attended Calvary Bible Evangelical Free Church in Wayne. Mary was a cook for the Wayne School for about 30 years in several positions and was fondly referred to as “the pizza lady” and “the bread lady.” She was the one responsible for stirring up from scratch the bread and pizza dough with pizza being most of the kids’ favorite item on the menu. Mary’s hobbies included camping, gardening, cooking, fishing, sewing, spending time at their cabin by a lake in Minnesota, and planning family get togethers.

Survivors include her son, Don Stoakes of Lincoln; a daughter, Martha (Dave) Hansen of Lincoln; brother-in-law: Clair (Lura) Stoakes of Winside, sister-in-law, Janet Bull of Wayne, grandchildren: Barry (Rachel) Foster, Hope (Brian) Brumbaugh, Aaron (LeeAnn) Hansen and Christa (Christopher) Anderson; great-grandchildren: Zachary Foster, Xander Foster, Mason Brumbaugh, Cameron Brumbaugh, Ike Hansen, Eisley Hansen, Alexa Anderson, Serena Anderson, Kierra Anderson; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.