Melvin “Mike” Meierhenry, 89 of Lincoln, formerly of Hoskins, died Wednesday, Aug.5, 2020.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Aug. 11 at Faith Lutheran Church in Lincoln. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery in Norfolk.

Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams Street, Lincoln, Neb. 68507; Orphan Grain Train, 601 W. Phillip Ave, Norfolk, Neb. 68701 and Rotary International Foundation in their quest to stamp out Polio throughout the world, 14280 Collection Center Drive, Chicago, Ill, 60693 or Rotary.org/donate.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia; children, Sue (Monte) Bainter, Jon (Katie) Meierhenry, Kay (Allan) Wasserman and Ann (Max) Kant; nine grandchildren; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Don and Mary Beattie; brother-in-law, Elmer Schmidt and sister-in-law Linda (Jim) Staehr.

He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Lydia (Kleinbach) Meierhenry; a sister, Darlene Schmidt and brother-in-law, Jim Staehr.

Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.