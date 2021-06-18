Merlin Peters, 90, Plymouth, Wisconsin, died May 21, 2021.

Services were held Friday, May 28 at Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service in Plymouth, with the Rev. Richard Bidinger officiating. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

Merlin D. Peters, the son of Herbert and Estella (Lutt) Peters was born June 3, 1930 in Wayne. He attended school at District 26 in Wayne and graduated from Winside High School in 1948. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Navy served during the Korean Conflict from 1948 until 1952. He was discharged as a QMS2. From 1952 to 1954 he was employed by Schmode Weible in Winside. He then moved to southern California. He was a cross-country truck driver for Kansas-Arizona Freight until 1959 and retired from US Motors/Emerson Electric in 1985.

On Aug. 30, 1968 he married Marcie Maxey in Las Vegas, Nevada and they resided in southern California until coming to Plymouth, Wisconsin in May of 1984. He then worked for Valley Construction until retiring in 1994.

Merlin was proud to be able to take part in the Honor Flight on April 16, 2016 with his guardian, Dr. Mark Sharon. He was a member of the American Legion for 67 continuous years and a current member of the Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243 of Plymouth. He enjoyed all sports, hunting, fishing, pool and gardening.

Survivors include his wife, Marcie; his step-daughter, Melody Troisi of Yorba Linda, California; his sisters, Delores Loebsack of Sioux City, Iowa and Bonnie Wylie of Winside; sister-in-law, Marian Peters of Pierce; brother-in-law and sister-law, Wallie and Grace Hecker of Plymouth, Wisconsin; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters-in-law, Orville and Ruth Peters and Norman and Elaine Peters; his brothers-in-law, Bill Loebsack and Bruce Wylie; his sister-in-law, Shirley Hecker; step-sons, Frank Troisi and Carlos Lopez and his mother and father-in-law, Elmer and Anita Hecker.