Monica J. Loberg, 89, of Carroll, died Saturday, March 20, 2021 in Omaha.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 26 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Memorials may be directed to the Carroll Volunteer Fire Department and the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.