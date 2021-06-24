Nelda “Rae” Kugler, 86, of Wayne, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Countryview Estates in Wayne.

Services will be held at Thursday, July 1 at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial, at a future date, will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Memorial visitation will be Wednesday, June 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church Wayne with family present.

Memorials may be directed to Friends of Music Scholarship at Wayne State College (Initiated by Rae), the Alzheimer's Research Foundation and Rae’s family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home Wayne

Nelda Rae Kugler was born Dec. 10, 1933 in Oakland, Iowa to Leland and Ruth (Maskell) Wightman. She attended elementary school in Oakland, Iowa through the fifth grade. In 1952 she graduated from Mapleton, Iowa Consolidated School and attended Wayne State College from 1953-1955. Nelda Rae married William “Bill” Kugler Oct. 2, 1955 at St. John’s Methodist-Episcopal Church in Mapleton, Iowa. She was employed for the Deputy County Recorder in Onawa, Iowa and later as the secretary to the Vice President of Academic Affairs at Wayne State College until retiring in 1994. During that time, Rae attained her Certified Educational Office Employee Certification. She was a past member of Rainbow Girls (received Grand Cross of Color) and Kappa Pi Honorary. Rae was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, WELCA (past officer), Luther League Sponsor, Easter Pageant Director, organist, pianist, choir member, Lutheran Campus Ministry Board; Live and Learn Extension Club (local and county office) PEO Chapter AZ (past officer) WEOPA/NEOPA (Professional Office Personnel Association) past local president and state officer, national member, and Genealogy Society of Wayne County (past president and officer). A smile was Rae’s trademark.

Survivors include her husband, William “Bill”; daughters, Kim (Scott) Kraemaer of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Kara (Melanie) Kugler-Wright of Lincoln; granddaughter, Lauren Kraemaer; brothers, Rodney Wightman and Richard (Virginia) Wightman; sister, Logene (Ray) Anderson; sister-in-law, Irma Jean Wightman; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bruce Wightman and Charles Wightman; in-laws, Henry and Margaret Kugler; brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-law, Bonnie (Robert) Panter and Marian (Eugene) Perry and Dorothy Wightman; daughter-in-law, Kelly Erisman.