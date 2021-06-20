Norma Backstrom

Norma L. Backstrom, 91 of Wayne, died Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Services will be held Monday, June 21 at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The Rev. Deb Valentine will officiate. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield. Visitation will be Sunday, June 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne with family present.

Memorials may be directed to the Wayne Senior Center or Our Savior Lutheran Church Women of the ELCA.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Norma Lee Backstrom was born May 19, 1930 on a farm near Concord to John and Lozetta (Monk) Erwin. She graduated from Concord High School and attended Wayne State College. Norma married Dean Backstrom on Nov. 5, 1950 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord. The couple made their home in Wayne. She was employed at the First National Bank in Wayne for many years. She assisted at the Wayne Senior Center. Norma was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. She enjoyed bible studies, playing bridge, and traveling.

Survivors include her daughter, Nancy (Terry) Lind of Louisville, Colorado; son, Jeff (Wanda) Backstrom of Concordia, Kansas; grandson, Beau (Ana) Backstrom; granddaughter, Mallory (Connor) Hulett; great-grandchildren, Thomas Backstrom, Culver Hulett and Palmer Hulett; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dean in 1997; six brothers; and four sisters.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mallory Erwin Hulett, Culver James Hulett, Palmer Ann Hulett, Ana Belen Backstrom and Thomas Dean Backstrom.

Active pallbearers will be Beau Backstrom, Connor Hulett, Jon Erwin, Kevin Erwin, Jack Mahler and Zach Keating.