Norma Ehlers, 89, of Wayne, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at Countryview Estates in Wayne.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the Ehlers family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

She is survived by her children, Scott Ehlers of Wyoming, Marcia Kerl of Tennessee, Sue Eynon of Omaha and Nancy Ahmann of Wayne; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.