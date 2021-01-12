Home / Obituaries / Norma J. Janssen

Norma J. Janssen

Tue, 01/12/2021 - 1:24pm claraosten

Norma J. Janssen, 85, of Coleridge died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Services will be held Friday, Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge with the Rev. Russ Lambert officiating.  Burial will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.  Visitation will be on Thursday, Jan. 14 at the church from 4-6 p.m. and will continue on Friday one hour prior to services. You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.  Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral. 

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.

