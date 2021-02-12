Norma Pippitt, 87, of Laurel, died Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at the Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel, with the Rev. Jeff Warner officiating. You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday at the church. Face masks and social distancing are required to attend the services.

To post an online sympathy message to the family please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Norma Pippitt was born March 23, 1933 in Oakland, to Ernest and Anna (Bureson) Moseman. She grew up on a farm near Oakland and was baptized on March 23, 1934 and confirmed on June 20, 1948 at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. She graduated from Wausa High School in 1950 and attended Wayne State College where she received her Teacher’s Certificate. She married Dean Pippitt on May 2, 1952 in Wausa. They moved to their farm near Laurel, where Norma took great pride in raising her family and helping on the farm. They moved into Laurel in 2003 and in 2012 Norma moved to Wayne.

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel where she was active in the LWML. She enjoyed golfing and playing cards with Dean as well as gardening on the farm. She was a wonderful cook and loved attending her grandchildren’s events and activities.

Survivors include her two sons: Alan (Brenda) Pippitt of Wayne, and Greg (Karla) Pippitt of Laurel; four grandchildren: April (Josh) Schindler, Jeff (Kylie) Pippitt, Bryan (Megan) Pippitt, and Scott Pippitt; eight great-grandchildren: Raya, Eastyn, Shay, Owen, Oliver, Kaleb, Riley, and Lauren; two brothers: Wes (Ardis) Moseman and Darold Moseman; sister-in-law, Rita Moseman and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dean Pippitt on Feb. 18, 2010; granddaughter, Susan; brother, Dwain Moseman and brother and sister-in-law, Clinton (Mary) Moseman.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Pippitt, Bryan Pippitt, Scott Pippitt, Josh Schindler, Dan Kardell and Larry Hansen.

Honorary pallbearers will be April Schindler, Kylie Pippitt, Megan Pippitt, Alan Niemann, and Ron Rohde.