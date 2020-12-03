Patricia J. "Pat" Johnson - Roberts, 97, of Carroll, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in North Platte.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Patricia Joy Roberts was born Nov. 9, 1923 at Charleston to Joy and Ethel (Hubbell) Tucker. In 1924 her family moved to a farm west of Carroll. She graduated from Carroll High School in 1941 and attended Wayne State College. Pat was a teacher for three years at District #70 and three terms at the Carroll Grade School, before she began substitute teaching. Pat married Robert E. Johnson on Jan. 28, 1945 in Carroll while he was on medical furlough from European Theatre of Operation. To this union two children were born, Mark and Marsha. Robert passed away in 1978. Pat married Lynn Roberts on Nov. 11, 1983 in Carroll. She was a member of Carroll United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher for 25 years. She belonged to United Methodist Women, having held many offices, Carroll Women’s Club, American Legion Auxiliary #65 since 1946, Carroll Senior Citizens and the GLT Card Club. She enjoyed reading, playing softball, attending sports and watching children and grandchildren’s games, playing cards, and traveling to Europe and India. Pat liked to entertain and visit with her family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Mark (Pramila) Johnson of Orlando, Florida and Marsha (Mike) Creighton of North Platte; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; brother, Rush (Paula) Tucker of Mesa, Arizona; stepsons, Terry (Laurie) Roberts of Carroll and Brad (Lena) Roberts of Wayne; step-daughter, Shauna (Dan) Reckmeyer of Trophy Club, Texas; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Johnson, in 1978; husband, Lynn Roberts, in 1997; brother, Richard Tucker; and sister, Melba French.