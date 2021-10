Patricia Johnson Roberts, 97, of Carroll, died Nov. 28, 2020 in North Platte.

Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Carroll. Visitation will be held Saturday, from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.

Memorials may be made to the Carroll United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.