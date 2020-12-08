Home / Obituaries / Paul Cull

Paul Cull

Paul Cull, 59, of Scottsbluff, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at the University of Colorado Medical Center in Denver, Colorado of complications of COVID-19.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Paul graduated from Gretna High School and spent most of his adult life in Scottsbluff. He married Ginger Gregg and they later divorced.

Survivors include his parents, Leigh and Dorothy (Lentz) Cull of Wayne; a brother, Clark (Tami) Cull and nephew, Drue Cull of Council Bluffs, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Barb Cull of Omaha and niece Kayla Cull; uncles and aunts, Roland Lentz of Wayne, Janet Dannehl of Bertrand and Gary and Carolyn Lentz of Guelph, Ontario, Canada; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Dan, in 2015; grandparents Duncan and Irene Cull and Carl and Hazel Lentz; aunt and uncles Janice and Keith Berlin, Karl Cull and Willard Dannehl.

