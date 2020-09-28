Phyllis Nolte

Phyllis M. Nolte, 95, of Wayne, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Private family graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. There is no visitation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Memorials may be directed to the Lutheran Hour and Grace Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her children, Ken (Anne) Nolte of Wayne, Richard (Pam) Nolte of Wayne and Karen (Jim) Blenis of Rosemont, Minnesota; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Wilbur, in 2008; her parents; and in-laws, Henry and Minna Nolte; LaNora and Roy French, and Harold and Viola Allbaugh.