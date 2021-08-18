Rayoma Faye Andrews, 93, formerly of Blair Bella Vista, Arkansas and Pharr Texas, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. at Maple Ridge, 3525 N. 167th Circle in Omaha.

Rayoma Faye Andrews, was born in Wayne to Charles and Minnie Heikes. A heartfelt thank you to the nurses, doctors, and staff for the loving care Rayoma received at Methodist Hospital.

Survivors include husband of seventy-four years Kermit; a son, Larry (Yvonne), five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, special nieces Connie and Nancy, and beloved dog, Cassie.

She was preceded in death by son Gary, sisters Evelyn and Iona, and brothers Stanley and Everett.