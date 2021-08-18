Home / Obituaries / Rayoma Faye Andrews

Rayoma Faye Andrews

Tue, 08/17/2021 - 3:40pm claraosten

Rayoma Faye Andrews, 93, formerly of Blair Bella Vista, Arkansas and Pharr Texas, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. 

A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. at Maple Ridge, 3525 N. 167th Circle in Omaha. 

Rayoma Faye Andrews, was born in Wayne to Charles and Minnie Heikes. A heartfelt thank you to the nurses, doctors, and staff for the loving care Rayoma received at Methodist Hospital.

Survivors include husband of seventy-four years Kermit; a son, Larry (Yvonne), five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, special nieces Connie and Nancy, and beloved dog, Cassie. 

She was preceded in death by son Gary, sisters Evelyn and Iona, and brothers Stanley and Everett.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle


  • Dixon County Fair Begins With Entry Day Aug. 24 - 8-17-1961
    Memory Lane - August 17, 1961
    August 17, 2021
    From the August 17, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald:  Dixon County Fair Begins With Entry Day Aug. 24The Dixon County Fair begins next Thursday at Concord and will continue through...
  • 4-H: Developing Destiny
    August 16, 2021
    As Nebraska 4-H starts to wind down another year, we are starting to prepare for the next step for our members.  We find new challenges. 4-H is prepared with traditional programs and a structure...

  • King and Queen Crowned - 8-10-1961
    Memory Lane - August 10, 1961
    August 10, 2021
    From the August 10, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald: King and Queen crowned The King and Queen of the Wayne State summer music camp are pictured here after balloting by 120campers. ...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here