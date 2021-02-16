Reba Westerhaus

Reba Fern (Hail) Westerhaus, 83, of Norfolk, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at her home of natural causes.

Memorial services will be Thursday, Feb. 18 at 10:30 a.m. at Victory Road Assembly of God Church, 200 N Victory Road in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue until service time at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery in Winside. Live-stream of the service will be available on https://www.facebook.com/VictoryRoadAG/.

Arrangements are under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

Reba Fern (Hail) Westerhaus was born a twin, to Reverend S.T. and Amanda (Emerson) Hail on May 8, 1937 in Johnsonville, Oklahoma. The family, with seven children, moved to California where Reba graduated from Sharon Bible School in 1953. At age 19 she married Donald Westerhaus on Oct. 21,1956 in Modesto, California. In 1964 they moved to their farm in Nebraska where they raised their four daughters. Reba was a hard-working, dedicated farmwife and homemaker. Her home was always warm and inviting, especially at holidays celebrated with children and grandchildren. She excelled at cooking delicious food, with her pies being unequaled. Reba was also a talented vocalist, singing at church with family and friends. She was a member of Victory Road Assembly of God Church.

Survivors include her husband, four daughters, Debbie (Mike) Fox of Phoenix, Arizona, Melodi (Brad) Jaeger of Winside, Becky (James) Ettwein of Beaver Crossing, and Sherry (Gary) Preedy of Waverly, Kansas.; 28 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her twin sister, Theda Pennington of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and younger sister, Carolyn (Don) Schwenk of Sun City, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings.