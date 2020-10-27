Robert "Bob" Dowling, 69, of Carroll, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

A Christian service will be held Friday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. at the Carroll City Auditorium in Carroll. The Rev. Nick Baker and Huck Jager will officiate. Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Carroll City Auditorium. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery at Carroll.

Memorials may be directed to Robert's family.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.