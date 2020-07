Rodella Wacker, 95, of Wayne, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Public graveside services will be held Friday, July 3 at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. There will be no public visitation.

Memorials may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.