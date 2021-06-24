Shirley M. Tietgen, 90, of Wayne, died Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Countryview Care & Rehabilitation in Wayne.

Services will be held Tuesday, June 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The Rev. Deb Valentine will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Visitation will be Monday, June 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church or the donor’s choice

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Shirley Mae Tietgen was born Oct. 30, 1930 in Wayne to Clarence and Elsa (Eickhoff) Longe. She was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church south of Wakefield and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wayne. She graduated from Wayne High School. Shirley married Lee Tietgen on Oct. 13, 1952 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wayne. They lived in Wayne all of their married life. Shirley was employed at the Wayne County A.S.C.S. Office and Wayne County Assessors Office, retiring in 1992. She was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her sister, Lavonne Smith of Wayne; sister-in-law, Dorothy Tietgen of Kansas City; many nieces and nephews to whom she was very special.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lee, in 2004; brother, Gary (Mary) Longe; sister, Marsalline (Dale) Langenberg; brothers-in-law, Lawrence Smith, Grant (Laverne) Tietgen, Alvin (Valdene) Tietgen, Wayne (Mable) Tietgen and Don Tietgen; sisters-in-law, Gladys (Dwayne) Van Auker and Irene (Melvin) Ehrhardt.

Pallbearers will be Shirley’s nephews, Mark Smith, Duane Smith, LaRue Langenberg, Gary Longe, Robert Longe, David Tietgen, Lonnie Ehrhardt, Dick Tietgen and Gene “Butch” VanAuker.