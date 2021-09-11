Home / Obituaries / Shirley A. Volquardsen

Shirley A. Volquardsen

Fri, 09/10/2021 - 5:58pm claraosten

Shirley A. Volquardsen, 82, of Laurel formerly of Norfolk, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept.15, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wayne. Father Jerry Connealy will be officiating the service. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., prior to the service on Wednesday. Graveside service for Shirley and Henry "Hans" Volquardsen will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 16 at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Father Scott Schilmoeller will be officiating the graveside service. 

The family requests memorials be made to Mason Mendez which will be put into his Nebraska college fund.

Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements. 

Shirley A. Volquardsen was born on March 19, 1939 in Colome, South Dakota to Martin and Martha (Tuttle) London. She grew up and attended grade school in Colome. She graduated from Colome High School in 1957 and worked at the Colome Bank. She moved to Norfolk in 1966. Shirley married Henry “Hans” Volquardsen on July 8, 1972 in Norfolk. Henry passed away in 2005.

After marriage, Henry and Shirley continued living in Norfolk. She worked for Northwestern Bank in Norfolk for eight years. In 1979, due to the health of their daughter, Gloria, Shirley and Henry welcomed into their hearts and home their grandson, Chris Mendez. She enjoyed dancing, having a good time, and attending baseball games in Winner, South Dakota. Shirley was not a fan of heights. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish, Norfolk, and the Rosary Crusade.

Survivors include her grandson Chris Mendez of Laurel; great-grandson, Mason Mendez; brother, Dave “Bud” London of Newman Grove, friends Mike (Sarah) Naeve and their family of Winside; 12 nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry; daughter, Gloria Jean; parents; two sisters, Catherine Flakus and Marlene Cahoy; three nephews, Marty London, Damon London and Jim Flakus. 

Pall bearers will be Mike Naeve, Charlie Williamson, Gary Van Meter, Dalton Kolar, Jennifer Gobel, and Marty Flakus. 

Honorary pallbearers are the Hillcrest Nursing Home staff and Trace Naeve.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

  • Fair is over, 4-H program continues
    September 6, 2021
    Fair season has drawn to a close and many people mistakenly believe that means the 4-H program is over for another year. 4-H provides youth with the opportunity to learn by doing; but that...
  • What are Life Skills?
    August 30, 2021
    Life skills are defined in the Targeting Life Skills Model as “Skills that help an individual to be successful in living a productive and satisfying life.”  In Nebraska 4-H we focus...
  • Smaller Plate, Lower Weight?
    August 23, 2021
    Most of us struggle to control our weight. Still, obesity continues to be a major public health concern for adults and children. The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA) notes that for...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here