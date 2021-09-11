Shirley A. Volquardsen, 82, of Laurel formerly of Norfolk, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept.15, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wayne. Father Jerry Connealy will be officiating the service. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., prior to the service on Wednesday. Graveside service for Shirley and Henry "Hans" Volquardsen will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 16 at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Father Scott Schilmoeller will be officiating the graveside service.

The family requests memorials be made to Mason Mendez which will be put into his Nebraska college fund.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Shirley A. Volquardsen was born on March 19, 1939 in Colome, South Dakota to Martin and Martha (Tuttle) London. She grew up and attended grade school in Colome. She graduated from Colome High School in 1957 and worked at the Colome Bank. She moved to Norfolk in 1966. Shirley married Henry “Hans” Volquardsen on July 8, 1972 in Norfolk. Henry passed away in 2005.

After marriage, Henry and Shirley continued living in Norfolk. She worked for Northwestern Bank in Norfolk for eight years. In 1979, due to the health of their daughter, Gloria, Shirley and Henry welcomed into their hearts and home their grandson, Chris Mendez. She enjoyed dancing, having a good time, and attending baseball games in Winner, South Dakota. Shirley was not a fan of heights. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish, Norfolk, and the Rosary Crusade.

Survivors include her grandson Chris Mendez of Laurel; great-grandson, Mason Mendez; brother, Dave “Bud” London of Newman Grove, friends Mike (Sarah) Naeve and their family of Winside; 12 nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry; daughter, Gloria Jean; parents; two sisters, Catherine Flakus and Marlene Cahoy; three nephews, Marty London, Damon London and Jim Flakus.

Pall bearers will be Mike Naeve, Charlie Williamson, Gary Van Meter, Dalton Kolar, Jennifer Gobel, and Marty Flakus.

Honorary pallbearers are the Hillcrest Nursing Home staff and Trace Naeve.