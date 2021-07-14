Steve Schumacher

Steven J. Schumacher, 77, of Wayne, died Sunday, July 11, 2021 at a hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

Services will be held Saturday, July 31 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Visitation will be held Friday, July 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial, with military rites, will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Steve was a funeral director and former owner of Schumacher Funeral Homes of Wayne, Carroll, Winside and Laurel.

Steve is survived by his wife, Ruth; their children, Sheri (Mick) Kemp of Wayne, Jeff (Peggy) Triggs of Wayne, Jennifer (Shannon) Feuerbach of Keystone, Iowa, Dustin Puls of Seward; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a sister, Suzanne Schenk of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Donna J. Schumacher in 2003; brother, Scott Schumacher; brother-in-law Robert Schenk and parents-in-law.