Steven Guill

Steven Michael Guill, 71, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

The family will receive friends at John A Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel, 1010 N 72nd Street in Omaha for a Celebration of Life at noon on Sunday, April 18 with a visitation prior from 11 am- 12 pm. Burial will follow at a later date in Lyons.

Steven Michael Guill was born Sept. 17, 1949 to Gerald Dale Guill and Blanche Phyllis Guill (Bacon) in Lyons. He worked for Heritage Homes in Wayne before starting his own business in Omaha, TMS Design.

Survivors include his two devoted children, Timothy J Guill of Riverview, Florida and Audrey A Guill of Gilbert, Arizona as well as his brothers, Charles (wife Margaret), David (wife Nancy) and Timothy.

He was preceded in death by his parents.