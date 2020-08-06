Ted A. Kurpgeweit, 68 of Wayne, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at Countryview Estates in Wayne.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Aug. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. The Rev. Jim Splitt and Chaplain Deb Hammer will officiate. In celebration of Ted's life, the family requests that everyone wear Husker attire to the visitation and service. Public visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Memorials may be directed to the Kurpgeweit family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Ted Arnold Kurpgeweit was born Dec. 29, 1951 in Norfolk to Billie and Evelyn (Hintz) Kurpgeweit. He graduated from Madison High School and earned a associates degree in Automotive and Diesel repair in Denver, Colo. Ted married Renee Albin on April 18, 1986 in Yankton, S.D. He began working as a Maintenance Manager at the Madison, Neb. IBP plant and then at the Perry, Iowa IBP plant as an engineer. In 1992 he became employed at Michael Foods in Wakefield, Nebraska as a Project Engineer. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his wife, Renee; their children, Kimberly (Shane) Peterson of Raman, Colo., Amanda Kurpgeweit of Wayne, Benjamin (Taryn) Kurpgeweit of Milford, Iowa, Samuel Kurpgeweit of Omaha, Christopher Kurpgeweit of Dallas, Texas and Cory Kurpgeweit of Orlando, Fla.; his mother, Evelyn Kurpgeweit of Norfolk; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Joyce (Jim) Gamble of Omaha and Peggy Curry of Lincoln; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his father, Billie; a grandson, Christopher Peterson; parents-in-law, Gail and Marlene Albin; and a brother-in-law, Kent Albin.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ted and Renee’s grandchildren, Jeremy Kurpgeweit, Seisha Peterson, Jasen Davis, Mackenna Heithold, Braden Wheat, Meghan Kurpgeweit, Zaven Jurgensen, Gareth Kurpgeweit and Axylle Kurpgeweit.

Active pallbearers will be Josh Dorcey, Breck Giese, Taylor Racely, Shane Peterson, Ben Kurpgeweit and Sam Kurpgeweit.