Verdelle M. Reeg, 95, of Wayne, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Services will be held Wednesday, July 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Memorials may be directed to a cause of your choice, Grace Lutheran Ladies Aid, St. Paul Lutheran Church (Winside) or Greenwood Cemetery Association.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Verdelle Mae Reeg was born June 16, 1926 in Wayne County to Florenz and Paula (Roggenbach) Niemann. She was baptized and confirmed at Theophilus Evangelical Church near Winside. It was at Theophilus Sunday School where she first remembers a young prankster named Ray Reeg. She graduated from Winside High School where she cherished friends and special events. One memory was Senior Sneak Day to Lincoln, riding in the back of an open stock truck since gasoline rations were dear during the war.

Verdelle completed study at National Business College in Sioux City, Iowa. Then she worked at the Benthack Hospital where she went into surgery with Dr. Walter to take shorthand notes, a task not mentioned in her job interview. On Easter Sunday 1947, Verdelle and Ray were married at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. She carried Easter lilies for her bouquet. They farmed northwest of Wayne for 42 years. When daughter, Jana went off to kindergarten, Verdelle began a 30 plus year career as St. Paul’s Lutheran Church secretary. She was a Sunday School and VBS teacher as well as a member of Ladies Aid and Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. Retiring to town in 1990, Verdelle and Ray enjoyed card clubs and were members of Grace Lutheran Duo Club. She was active in Ladies Aid, Altar Guild, and Acme Club. She especially liked caring for the church plants. She and Ray moved to Wayne Country View Senior Living in 2015.

Survivors include a daughter, Jana Reeg Steidinger and her husband, Mark, of Menomonie, Wisconsin; brother, Leon Niemann and his wife, Ann, of Lakewood, Colorado; nephew, Paul Niemann of Lakewood, Colorado and Jeff Niemann, and his wife, Perrin and their daughter, Ava Grace of Ft. Collins, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by Ray, her loving husband of almost 65 years; parents; father and mother-in-law, Fred and Mathilde Reeg, and brother-in-law Donald Reeg.