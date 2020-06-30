A gathering for family and friends of Walter W. Otte, 57, of Wayne, will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to Walter's family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Walter Warren Otte was born June 9, 1962 in Wayne to Karl W. and Ardath M. (Koch) Otte. He was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. In 1980 he graduated from Wayne High School. For the majority of his life, Walter lived in Wayne and did construction work in his own business, Walter Otte Construction. He had a special knack for figuring out how to do things and often helped others to get their projects “done correctly.” He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and cooking.

Survivors include his son, Kasey Otte of Concord; one sister, Karla (Brent) Pick of Wayne; one niece, Lauren Pick of Wayne; uncles, aunts and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Karl W. Otte in 2004; mother, Ardath M. Otte in 2012; several aunts, uncles and two cousins.