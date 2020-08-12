William 'Skip' Kenneth Kinslow, 86, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, Aug. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne with Pastor Michael Buchhorn and Pastor Eric Christiansen officiating.

Memorials may be a directed to the family for future designation.

William (Skip) Kenneth Kinslow was born May 28, 1934 at Walker, S.D. to Clarance and Minnie (Ogren) Kinslow. He graduated from Kulm High School and from the Whapton State School of Science with a degree in electronics. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956 with time spent in Germany. Skip married Berlene (Bea) Greunke in Wayne on June 18, 1977.

He loved life and lived it to the fullest, enjoying tractor pulls, playing cards, truck driving, owning and operating a feed store and spending quality time with his family and friends.

Survivors inlcude his wife,Berlene (Bea); daughters, Dawn Fahrenholz of Omaha, Cary (Brian) Elliott of Roselle, Ill., Lori Duffek of Lincoln and Lesli (Mike) Lee of Springfield, S.D.; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Yvonne Hilderbrand of Edgley, N.D., Charlotte Sims of Whapton, S.D.; a brother, Dennis (Maxine) Kinslow of Sturgis, S.D.; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Herbert and Dora Echtenkamp and sisters, Joyce Gahner and Joan Mogck.