2020 Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout Day One Results

Mon, 12/28/2020 - 8:01pm

 

The first day of the 2020 Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout was held Monday with games at Wayne High School and Wayne State College.

Both Wayne High teams came up victorious in their first-round matchups with Homer. The girls used a 12-0 run in the first half to set themselves up for a 61-37 win over the Lady Knights, while the boys got out to a big lead early and cruised to a 68-36 victory over the Homer boys.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s teams both came up short on the first day. The Lady Bears dropped a 40-33 decision to the Lady Jays, while the Pierce boys upset LCC in overtime, 55-47.

Game times have been changed for Tuesday’s matchups. Action will begin at 9 a.m. with girls games at Wayne State College and boys games at Wayne High School.

Monday’s Results
Boys Games at WSC
Pierce 55 LCC 47 (OT)
Hartington CC 69, Pender 43
Auburn 49, Winnebago 36
Wayne 68, Homer 36
Girls Games at WHS
Pierce 40, LCC 33
Pender 53, Hartington CC 29
Auburn 60, Winnebago 58
Wayne 61, Homer 37

Tuesday’s Schedule
Boys Games at WHS
LCC vs. Pender, 9 a.m.
Winnebago vs. Homer, 10:45 a.m.
Pierce vs. Hartington CC, 12:30 p.m.
Auburn vs. Wayne, 2:15 p.m.
Girls Games at WSC
LCC vs. Hartington CC, 9 a.m.
Winnebago vs. Homer, 10:45 a.m.
Pierce vs. Pender, 12:30 p.m.
Auburn vs. Wayne, 2:15 p.m.

Monday’s Summaries
Boys Games
Pierce 55, LCC 47
Pierce  6  7  18  12  12  —  55
LCC    10  14  8  11  4  —  47
PIERCE — Roth 1, Brahmer 15, Scholting 10, Race 4, Watts 4, Dale 2, Collison 2, Moeller 1.
LCC — Hartung 12, Haisch 11, Hall 10, Roberts 7, Schmitt 2, Rath 2, Puppe 2, Rasmussen 1.
Hartington CC 69, Pender 43
Hartington CC  15  18  20  16  —  69
Pender             13  10  15    5  —  43
HARTINGTON CC — M. Thoene 15, Bernecker 12, Kuehn 11, T. Thoene 9, C. ARens 9, Joachimsen 7, C. Arens 6.
PENDER — Maise 11, Trimble 10, Breitbarth 6, Rabass 6, Vogt 5, Walsh 3, Timm 2.
Auburn 49, Winnebago 36
Auburn         15  10  14  10  —  49
Winnebago  13  10    5    8  —  36
AUBURN — Frary 17, M. Binder 10, C. Binder 8, Patzel 8, R. Binder 3, Baltensperger 3.
WINNEBAGO — Earth 10, Crossbear 9, A. Bernie 5, Berridge 3, Price 2, Z. Bernie 2, Kearnes 2, Bassette 2, Bass 1.
Wayne 68, Homer 36
Wayne    15  19  22  12  —  68
Homer      8  12  12    4  —  36
WAYNE — Judd 18, Bartos 10, Walling 10, Agoumba 8, Hunke 8, Jones 7, Kneifl 3, Vovos 2, Weaselhead 2.
HOMER — K. Harris 11, Lander 9, T. Harris 8, Gilster 6, Parades 2.

Girls Games
Pierce 40, LCC 33
Pierce  18  6  8  8  — 40
LCC       3  9  6  15  —  33
PIERCE — K. Moeller 12, Meier 10, M. Moeller 8, Lubischer 5, Simmons 4, Wragge 1.
LCC — Hall 12, Kuhlman 8, Wolfgram 7, Ericksen 6.
Pender 53, Hartington CC 29
Pender             21    2  18  12  —  53
Hartington CC    9    6    4  10  —  29
PENDER — Ostrand 26, Wegner 5, Heise 4, Lehmkuhl 4, Prokop 4, Miller 2, Anderson 2, I. Felber 2, Frey 2, Kneifl 1, C. Felber 1.
HARTINGTON CC — Wortmann 10, Steffen 7, Kathol 4, Uttecht 3, Dickes 3, Heimes 2.
Auburn 60, Winnebago 58
Auburn         13  10  21  16  —  60
Winnebago  16  21  10  11  —  58
AUBURN — Darnell 18, Binder 12, Grant 9, Franke 7, Billings 5, Baltensperger 4, Swanson 3, Maddox 2.
WINNEBAGO — Deal 16, Cleveland 13, Snyder 13, Harlan 8, Valentino 8.
Wayne 61, Homer 37
Wayne    16  12  19  14  —  61
Homer    10    9    8  10  —  37
WAYNE — Kruse 19, Klausen 17, Jones 6, Sievers 5, Longe 4, Krusemark 3, McManigal 2, Haase 2, Barner 2, Urbanec 1.
HOMER — Elsea 15, Johnson 11, Harsma 5, Rasmussen 4, Hightree 2.

