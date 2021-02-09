30 added to Wayne State football program

Wayne State College head football coach John McMenamin announced the addition of 30 student-athletes to the Wildcat program for the 2021 season.

The list of signings includes 21 athletes from Nebraska, seven in Iowa and one each from South Dakota and Missouri. The three transfers have already enrolled at Wayne State College.

“This is a talented class of student-athletes recruited by a tremendous group of coaches to a special place here at Wayne State College,” boasted coach McMenamin. “Our staff set out with the goal of finding a special set of guys that fit the profile of what we expect academically and athletically. We looked specifically to add size and length as well as increasing our speed at the skill positions. We felt to get to the top of the conference we needed to go head-to-head with those schools and win those recruiting battles to get the top kids in and around our state. I couldn’t be prouder of our staff and Wayne State College for all the effort put in to secure this outstanding group.”

McMenamin added, “We have a distinguished list of signees highlighted by one of the fastest wide receivers in the state that can also high jump 6-foot-7, another wide receiver that led Iowa’s Class 4A in receiving as a junior, the best linebacker in Nebraska, a top three-sport defensive lineman from South Dakota as well as 12 other All-State players.”

Details on the student-athletes will be in this week’s Wayne Herald. The list includes (name, position, height, weight, hometown/high school and college transfer):

HIGH SCHOOL

Oliver Bakeris – Tight End 6-5, 240 Bettendorf, Iowa / Bettendorf HS

Silas Bales – Defensive Back 6-1, 190 Glenwood, Iowa / Glenwood HS

Shea Gossett – Wide Receiver 6-3, 180 Fremont, Neb. / Archbishop Bergan Catholic HS

Chris Graham – Offensive Line 6-0, 310 Omaha, Neb. / Omaha Burke HS

Tate Hinrichs – Linebacker 6-2, 200 Omaha, Neb. / Milliard South HS

Jacoby Hurst – Wide Receiver/Defensive Back 6-1, 175 Papillion, Neb. / Papillion LaVista HS

Ty Kalb – Offensive Line 6-0, 270 Omaha, Neb. / Millard West HS

Logan Katzer – Linebacker 6-1, 205 Glenwood, Iowa/ Council Bluffs Lewis Central HS

Dexter Larsen – Linebacker 5-11, 200 Blair, Neb. / Blair HS

Tyler LeClair – Linebacker/Safety 6-2, 207 Bennington, Neb. / Bennington HS

Trevor Marshall – Wide Receiver 6-2, 210 Gretna, Neb. / Gretna HS

Garrett Morris – Safety/Athlete 6-2, 180 Waukee, Iowa / Waukee HS

Drake Peed – Defensive Tackle 6-2, 275 Elk Point, S.D. / Elk Point-Jefferson HS

Trent Rasmussen – Defensive End 6-5, 230 Rockville, Neb. / Centura HS

Chris Robinson – Free Safety 5-9, 160 St. Louis, Mo. / McCluer HS

Isaac Robinson – Linebacker 6-0, 210 Elkhorn, Neb. / Elkhorn HS

Ashten Schmaderer – Wide Receiver 6-1, 175 Bennington, Neb. / Bennington HS

Tierel Tompkins – Offensive Line 6-4, 305 Cedar Falls, Iowa / Cedar Falls HS

Nolan Ulrich – Offensive Line 6-4, 260 Blair, Neb. / Blair HS

Kendrick Watkins-Hogue – Wide Receiver 6-0, 170 Dubuque, Iowa / Dubuque Senior HS

WALK-ONS

Trevor Cargill - Offensive Line 6-1, 275 Scotia, Neb. / Central Valley HS

Zach Coleman – Running Back, 5-9, 190 Omaha, Neb. / Milliard West HS

Ayden Fink – Offensive line, 6-1, 265 Ralston, Neb. / Ralston HS

Sam Rallis – Wide Receiver/Defensive Back 6-1, 175 Council Bluffs, Iowa / St. Albert HS

Alex Schall – Linebacker 6-1, 190 Kearney, Neb. / Kearney HS

Jackson Tuttle – Linebacker 6-1, 200 Omaha, Neb. / Omaha Burke HS

Beau Wendt – Offensive Line 6-0, 290 Omaha, Neb. / Millard South HS

TRANSFERS

Nick Bohn – Quarterback 6-2, 195 Bennington, Neb. / Bennington HS (Central Missouri)

Clayton Murphy – Quarterback 6-4, 210 Ogallala, Neb. / Ogallala HS (Chadron State)

Luke Sims – Defensive Tackle 6-2, 290 Omaha, Neb. / Creighton Prep HS (Iowa Western CC)