Allen football game postponed due to COVID-19

The Wayne Herald has received word from Allen High School that tonight's scheduled 7 p.m. game with Osmond has been postponed due to an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus on the team.

"On Thursday evening, Allen Consolidated Schools was informed of a second positive case of COVID-19 within the varsity football team," the school's news release stated. "Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department is aware of the positive test and they are going to launch a contact investigation."

The school said it will work with the health department on the investigation, which could take several days to complete. The health department is recommending that all varsity football activities be suspended, including Friday's game with Osmond.

"At this time, the game is considered to be postponed, but will most likely be cancelled as the health department conducts its investigation and we wait for the results," the school said.