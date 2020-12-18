Area atheltes honored with academic all-state nod
Thirty area athletes were honored recently with inclusion in the Nebraska School Athletic Association’s Fall Academic All-State honors list.
Area athletes honored were as follows:
Wayne
Boys Cross-Country — Treyton Blecke, Christopher Woerdemann Girls Cross-Country — Erin Avery, Laura Hasemann
Football — Nolan Hunke, Colton Vovos
Girls Golf — Natalie Bentjen, Riley Haschke
Play Production — Dylan Anderson, Mackenzie McKenna
Softball — Kendall Dorey, Taytum Sweetland
Unified Bowling — Natalie Bentjen, Courtney Brink
Volleyball — Kiara Krusemark, Emily Longe
Winside
Boys Cross-Country — Tyler Carlson, Toby Heinemann
Play Production — Kati Topp
Volleyball — Kati Topp
Wakefield
Football — Dillon Borg, Jeremiah Chase
Play Production — Sahrai Luna, Kaleigh Mattes
Volleyball — Rachel Borg, Abby Heimann
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Boys Cross-Country — Matthew Nelson, Dillon Olson
Football — Deagan Puppe
Girls Golf — Delaney Hall, Sarah Karnes
Volleyball — Erica Wolfgram