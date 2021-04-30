Area athletes compete well at Norfolk Classic

Area track and field athletes performed well at the 27th annual Norfolk Track and Field Classic held Thursday at Norfolk High School.

Wakefield tracksters had a big day with four event wins. Jordan Metzler won the 400 and Anna Lundahl won the discus in girls competition, while the Wakefield boys got wins in the 400- and 1,600-meter relays.

Jordyn Carr of Tri County Northeast was also a winner, claiming top honors in the girls long jump with a best mark of 17 feet, 10 3/4 inches.

Wayne brought home four medals on the day. Brooklyn Kruse took fourth in the shot and fifth in the discus, the girls 3,200-meter relay was fifth and the boys 1,600-meter relay finished third.

Winside’s Gabe Escalante came home with three medals, claiming fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 100 and 400.

Girls Results

Long Jump: 1. Jordyn Carr, TCNE, 17-10 3/4.

Triple Jump: 3. Alli Jackson, TCNE, 35-10 1/4; 7. Jordan Metzler, Wakefield, 32-10 1/2; 8. Andi Belt, Wayne, 32-2.

Shot Put: 5. Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne, 36-5 1/4.

Discus: 1. Anna Lundahl, Wakefield, 129-2; 4. Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne, 117-9.

300 Hurdles: 8. Jordan Metzler, Wakefield, 54.38.

400: 1. Jordan Metzler, Wakefield, 1:00.17.

800: 3. Alli Jackson, TCNE, 2:27.93; 10. Faith Powicki, Wayne, 2:38.64; 12. Kiara Krusemark, Wayne, 2:44.13.

1,600: 7. Rhyanne Mackling, TCNE, 5:55.17.

1,600 Relay: 5. Tri County NE, 4:18.51.

3,200 Relay: 5. Wayne, 10:28.70.

Boys Results

High Jump: 9. Treyton Blecke, Wayne, 5-10.

110 Hurdles: 2. Deagan Puppe, LCC, 15.18.

100: 5. Gabe Escalante, Winside, 11.52.

200: 3. Blake Brown, Wakefield, 23.21; 4. Gabe Escalante, Winside, 23.48; 7. Justin Erb, Wakefield, 23.67.

400: 2. Justin Erb, Wakefield, 52.36; 5. Gabe Escalante, Winside, 52.53.

1,600: 7. Cade Johnson, Wakefield, 4:56.08.

3,200: 8. Jesus Zavala, Wayne, 10:27.30; 9. Ryan Anderson, Wakfield, 10:47.09.

400 Relay: 1. Wakefield, 44.50; 8. Wayne, 46.48.

1,600 Relay: 1. Wakefield, 3:30.83; 3. Wayne, 3:32.96.