Area athletes earn NSAA academic all-state nods

Mon, 05/10/2021 - 8:10pm mikecarnes

Several area athletes represented their schools in the spring listing of Academic All-State Award winners announced by the Nebraska School Activities Association.

Area athletes selected include the following:

WAYNE
Baseball — Brooks Kneifl, Jacob Kneifl
Boys Golf — Tanner Walling, Christopher Woerdemann
Music — Dylan Anderson, Christopher Woerdemann
Boys Track and Field — Treyton Blecke, Lance Muhs
Girls Track and Field — Brooklyn Kruse, Kiara Krusemark

LCC
Boys Golf — Jackson Hall
Music — Sarah Karnes, Deagan Puppe
Boys Track and Field — Matthew Nelson, Deagan Puppe
Girls Track and Field — Kinsey Hall, Erica Wolfgram

WAKEFIELD
Music — Sahrai Luna, Madeline Mogus
Boys Track and Field — Jeremiah Chase
Girls Track and Field — Rachel Borg, Kassidy Brudigam

WINSIDE
Boys Track and Field — Tyler Carlson
Girls Track and Field — Hannah Gubbels, Kati Topp

TRI COUNTY NE
Music — Joey Waldo
Boys Track and Field — Kobe Kumm
Girls Track and Field — Alli Jackson, Ashley Kraemer

