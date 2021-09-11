Home / Sports / AREA FOOTBALL -- Friday's area scores

AREA FOOTBALL -- Friday's area scores

Sat, 09/11/2021 - 3:01pm mikecarnes

Friday's area scores:

Wayne 30, Columbus Lakeview 17
Stanton 81, Wakefield 50
Bloomfield 40, Allen 12
Pender 40, Winside 26 (Thursday)
LCC was idle

