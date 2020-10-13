Area golfers compete in state tournaments

Natalie Bentjen of Wayne and the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge golf team were in competition during the two-day Girls State Golf Championships that began on Monday.

Bentjen, Wayne High’s lone competitor in the Class B tournament at Gering, had a rough day battling windy conditions and carded a 134. Coach Josh Johnson said everybody had trouble with the wind, and he hoped the second day would be a better one for the Blue Devil senior.

The LCC girls were tied for 11th place after the first day in Class C action at Columbus Elks Club, shooting a first-day team score of 415.

Sarah Karnes led the way for the Lady Bears, posting pars on No. 8 and No. 11 to finish the day with a 96.

Following Karnes was Jadyn Kinkaid with a 103, Sidney Groene with a 104, Hope Swanson with a 112 and Delaney Hall with a 115.

LCC was tied with fellow district foe Battle Creek in the 15-team race. Broken Bow led after the first day with a 369, with Lincoln Christian (386), Heartland (390), West Point-Beemer (396) and Lincoln Lutheran (398) rounding out the top five.

The second day of play was set for Tuesday at both locations.